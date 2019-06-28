Rahul Gandhi peeved with Congress’ Haryana leadership for not taking responsibility for Lok Sabha debacle

Rahul Gandhi firm on his resignation decision as Congress president. Rahul had announced his resignation following the Congress’ loss in the Lok Sabha elections.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is said to be unhappy with the party’s Haryana unit leaders for not taking responsibility for the poor show in the Lok Sabha elections. According to a report in The Indian Express, Rahul on Thursday held meetings with at least 15 Haryana Congress leaders under whose watch the party failed to open its account. The Congress party bagged 52 seats in the general elections across India.

Haryana was among the 17 states where the party drew a blank while it won 1 seat each in states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.

According to The Indian Express, Rahul asked party leaders to prepare for the upcoming Assembly elections in Haryana and assured all help to them. He along with the state in-charge and senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad met all the 15 leaders individually and together to review the preparations and discuss the strategy for the polls.

The leaders who met Rahul asked him to reconsider his resignation decision as Congress president, to which he replied that someone will have to own up the responsibility for the party’s loss. Referring to some states, Rahul observed that “if they are not resigning how can I ask them to go”.

“I have resigned after taking full responsibility and ensuring accountability for the party’s defeat in the Lok Sabha elections. I cannot ask others to resign too. It is up to them if they want to take responsibility,” he said, adding that there was no question of going back on his decision.

The IE report also said that Rahul also expressed his concerns over raging factional feud in the state unit. The Congress president told the leaders that he was ready to help them if they are ready to work together.

A few leaders of the state unit considered loyal to former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda tried to argue for a change in the state leadership at yesterday’s meeting. But Rahul told the leaders that he can’t take a call on the longevity of party’s state unit president as he has already resigned as the Congress president following the loss in the Lok Sabha elections. “He told us he can sit with us and help us, but he was clearly not in a mood to decide on leadership change in Haryana,” a HPCC leader told the IE.

Leaders of the Hooda camp have been demanding removal of Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) Ashok Tanwar. He became the president of Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee on in February 2014. The Congress did not win a single Lok Sabha seat out of 10 in Haryana but Ashok continues to be the state Congress chief.

Besides Azad, Thursday’s meeting was also attended by Haryana CLP leader Kiran Choudhry, party MLA and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala and Kuldeep Bishnoi.