Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to father Rajiv Gandhi at Pangong Lake in Ladakh | Watch VIDEO

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 79th birth anniversary at the banks of Pangong Lake in Ladakh on Sunday morning.

On X, formerly Twitter, Rahul on his father’s birth anniversary, posted a video and wrote, “Papa, the dreams you had for India are shown from these priceless memories. Your mark is my way – understanding the struggles and dreams of every Indian, listening to the voice of Mother India.”

On the eve of his father’s birth anniversary, Rahul on Saturday rode a motorcycle from Leh to Pangong Lake in the Union Territory of Ladakh. Posting pictures of the bike ride on Instagram, Gandhi wrote, “On our way to Pangong Lake, which my father used to say, is one of the most beautiful places in the world.”

Rajiv Gandhi served as the 7th PM of India from 1984-1989, and was born on August 20, 1944. Following the assassination of his mother and former PM Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi took over the charge of the Congress in 1984. He became India’s youngest PM at the age of 40 when he assumed office in October 1984.

He served as the PM till December 2, 1989, and was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991.

#WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary from the banks of Pangong Tso in Ladakh pic.twitter.com/OMXWIXR3m2 — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2023

Meanwhile, Congress chairperson Sonia Gandhi paid floral tributes to her husband and former PM on his 79th birth anniversary at ‘Veer Bhumi’ in the national capital on Sunday.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Robert Vadra and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also paid homage to the former PM at his memorial.