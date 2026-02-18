With key state elections approaching, the Shiv Sena (UBT) has stirred the debate over leadership within the Opposition’s INDIA alliance. In an editorial published in Saamana, the party’s mouthpiece, issued a veiled critique of the Congress and warned that internal contradictions and “friendly fire” could weaken the bloc’s electoral prospects.

In the editorial, the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction said the question of leadership change within the INDIA coalition has resurfaced and “cannot be overlooked”. The editorial suggested that the alliance stands at a crossroads and must take a conscious decision on who should helm it, rather than allowing uncertainty to persist.

Upcoming polls and intra-alliance contests

Formed ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to counter the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the INDIA bloc has so far been steered by the Congress, the bloc’s largest party. However, the Sena (UBT) pointed to emerging tensions and electoral rivalries among partners across states as a sign of deeper structural challenges.

Describing the intra-alliance contests as “damaging”, the editorial noted, “In West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress will compete against Congress; in Kerala, the Left remains a rival; and in Maharashtra, local-level splits have historically benefited the BJP.”

The Marathi publication also referred to voices within sections of the Congress and among former UPA associates who have suggested alternative leadership options. “The decision has to be taken on Mamata, Stalin or someone else,” the editorial said, adding that such deliberations should not be postponed until elections are announced. Instead, it stressed the need for regular consultations and coordinated strategy among alliance partners.

‘What happened to INDIA bloc after LS polls?’

Raising pointed questions at the Congress, the Sena (UBT) asked whether the party had reflected on the future of the INDIA bloc after the Lok Sabha elections. “What happened to the INDIA bloc after the polls? This question is before many. But has this question come to Congress’s mind?” the editorial asked.

The party also cited recent instances of what it described as uncoordinated political moves. In Maharashtra, the Congress’ decision to contest civic body elections independently had weakened Opposition unity and indirectly benefited the BJP, the editorial stated.

Rahul Gandhi’s ‘fighting spirit’

Besides the critique, the editorial praised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s “fighting spirit” and his assertion that he remains unfazed by political pressure or legal cases. However, it cautioned that prolonged periods away from power can lead to organisational fatigue. “…workers become lethargic if they stay away from power and lose the hunger to come to power,” the editorial read.

The Sena (UBT) also took aim at the ruling BJP, claiming that despite falling short of a clear majority in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and running a government “on crutches”, the party’s “arrogance” had not diminished.