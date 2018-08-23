Rahul Gandhi opens up on hug to PM in Lok Sabha, says ‘hateful remarks by Modi’ prompted unusual gesture

A month after he hugged Prime Minister Narendra Modi inside the Lok Sabha during a debate on the no-confidence motion, Congress president Rahul Gandhi explained why he opted to do so in the first place. Addressing a gathering at Bucerius Summer School in Germany’s Hamburg on Wednesday, he explained that “certain hateful remarks made by Prime Minister” against him prompted him to hug the PM.

Rahul noted that the PM didn’t like his gesture, adding that even some leaders from the Congress also didn’t approve of it. Asserting that non-violence was a foundational philosophy of India, he said that ‘hate couldn’t be countered with hate’.

“You are in full control of how you respond to things. So, when the Prime Minister was making sort of hateful remarks at me, I was feeling that I needed to go and give him a hug an tell him that world is not such a bad place and it is not all evil out there,” he said.

“And that there are many people who actually have a lot of affection and I gave him a hug. He didn’t like that..he didn’t like that because..Gandhiji actually wrote it..he said the only way you can counter hate is through love.”

“When I actually went and showed affection to the PM, he was taken aback, he was upset by it. But it works, it really does,” he said.

Rahul said that a few of the Congress leaders also didn’t like his gesture. “Some of them told me later that you should not have hugged him,” he said.

The Congress president had last month stunned the Lok Sabha when he after delivering his speech on the no-confidence motion crossed over the green-carpet area of the Lok Sabha to reach the PM’s desk and hugged him. In return, the Prime Minister patted his back and congratulated him for his speech.