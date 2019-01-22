Rahul Gandhi on two-day Amethi visit from Wednesday

By: | Published: January 22, 2019 6:50 PM

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will arrive here Wednesday on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency.

Gandhi was scheduled to visit Amethi on January 4 but it was cancelled due to the Winter session of Parliament.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will arrive here Wednesday on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency, a party leader said. During his stay, Gandhi is scheduled to meet representatives of gram panchayats at Fursatganj. He will also take part in the swearing-in of newly elected Bar members in Gauriganj, his representative Chandrakant Dubey said.

Gandhi will address a ‘nukkad sabha’ at Haliyapur and stay the night at Bhueymau guest house, where he will meet party workers on the second day of his visit before leaving for Delhi, Dubey said.

Also read | Nissan Kicks launched at Rs 9.55 lakh : Hyundai Creta rival features segment-first 360-degree camera and more!

Gandhi was scheduled to visit Amethi on January 4 but it was cancelled due to the Winter session of Parliament.

His visit would have clashed with Union Minister Smriti Irani’s Amethi trip, which was also scheduled for the same day and was being seen as the first major political face-off ahead of the general elections.

Meanwhile, the proposed visit of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi to her Lok Sabha constituency Rae Bareli has been cancelled, her representative
KL Sharma said, citing “unavoidable reasons”.

Amethi and Rae Bareli are the two Lok Sabha seats left out for the Congress by the BSP-SP alliance in the state.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Rahul Gandhi on two-day Amethi visit from Wednesday
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition