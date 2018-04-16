Rahul Gandhi on three-day visit to Amethi, Raebareli after Smriti Irani’s ‘development’ jibe

Gandhi, who is on his second visit to Amethi after taking over the reins as the party head, will spend the first two days in Amethi and the last day in Raebareli, Congress sources said.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi will embark on a three-day visit to his constituency of Amethi from today. Gandhi, who is on his second visit to Amethi after taking over the reins as the party head, will spend the first two days in Amethi and the last day in Raebareli, Congress sources said. During his visit from April 16 to April 18, Rahul will meet farmers in his constituency, hold kisan chaupal, and interact with locals. It is reported that Rahul would hold a kisan chaupal at Jainabganj Mandi of Bajar Shukl area in Amethi. He will also inaugurate a passport seva kendra, a road project and a private school. Thauri-Kotava Road built under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna will be launched by him. Gandhi will also lay the foundations of some development projects.

This visit of Rahul Gandhi comes at the backdrop of Union Minister Smriti Irani’s statement on April 14 that the Gandhi family ignored Amethi for five decades and the development have been done in the four years of Modi government. She targeted Congress for the lack of development in Amethi. On Rahul Gandhi’s Amethi visit today, Irani said she had fulfilled her promise to Amethi’s people that they’d see more of the Gandhi scion due to her. Smriti had said in 2014 that Rahul Gandhi will be seen more because of her and she said she was happy to have proven the same. Irani had unsuccessfully fought the last Lok Sabha poll against Rahul Gandhi but claimed to have maintained her links with the constituency ever since.

Meanwhile, Gandhi’s first trip to Amethi as Congress President was in January this year where he was given a grand welcome by the party workers along his way to the constituency. UP Congress president Raj Babbar and other leaders welcomed him at Lucknow’s Amausi Airport. During that visit, he claimed that time for change had come and Congress party was ready to shoulder the responsibility of India again.

He had also promised that he will revive the food park project soon after returning to power at the Centre. Rahul took the VIP road from Lucknow to reach Rae Bareli. While Amethi is represented by Gandhi in Parliament, his mother and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi is the MP from Raebareli.