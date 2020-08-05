Rahul Gandhi on Ram Mandir event: ‘Ram the embodiment of justice, can never appear in hatred or cruelty’

Rahul Gandhi welcomes Ram Mandir bhumi pujan at Ayodhya.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday broke his silence on the Ram Mandir bhumi pujan at Ayodhya. In his first remarks on the bhumi pujan, Rahul welcomed the ceremony and said that Lord Ram is the ultimate embodiment of supreme human values and can never appear in cruelty, hatred or injustice.

“Maryada Purshottam Lord Ram is the ultimate embodiment of supreme human values. He is the core of humanism embedded deep in our hearts,” he tweeted in Hindi.

“Ram is love, he can never appear in hatred. Ram is compassion, he can never appear in cruelty. Ram is justice, he can never appear in injustice,” Rahul added.

The reaction from Rahul Gandhi came soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the bhumi pujan of a Supreme Court-mandated Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The ceremony marks the culmination of nearly five centuries old movement for a Ram Mandir at the place where Lord Ram was born in the Treta Yug.

The bhumi pujan by PM Modi also fulfils the BJP’s promise of constructing a grand Ram Mandir that defined its politics for three decades and took it to the heights of power.

This was Rahul’s first remark ever since the Ram Mandir bhumi pujan date was announced by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra. His comments on Ram Mandir bhumi pujan contradicts his party’s senior colleague Digvijaya Singh’s demand from PM Narendra Modi to postpone the ceremony as it was not an “auspicious timing” in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier on Tuesday, Rahul’s sister Priyanka Vadra welcomed the Ram Mandir bhumi pujan and hoped the event spreads the message and blessings of Lord Ram across the country. “Lord Ram belongs to everybody. Lord Ram wants everybody’s welfare. That is why he is called ‘Maryada Purshottam’,” the Congress general secretary said. “Hope this event becomes a marker of national unity, brotherhood and cultural harmony in accordance with the message of Lord Ram and with his blessings,” she added.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were among those who attended the ceremony at Ayodhya. The temple trust had invited religious leaders who formed part of the movement that started in the 1980s.

The bhumi pujan has now paved the way to begin the construction work of the temple. The construction is likely to be completed in the next three years.