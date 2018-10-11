Rahul Gandhi on Rafale deal: Narendra Modi ‘corrupt’, gave Rs 30,000 crore to Anil Ambani

“Nirmala Sitharaman is in France, what’s the emergency?” he said. “There’s is clear-cut case of corruption against the prime minister of India,” Gandhi said.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given Rs 30,000 crore to businessman Anil Ambani. “The reality is that the prime minister is corrupt,” Gandhi said, adding that Defence Minister is in France amid the controversy. “Nirmala Sitharaman is in France, what’s the emergency?” he said. “There’s is clear-cut case of corruption against the prime minister of India,” Gandhi said.

“The company (Dassault), who has got the contract, it’s number two has said that the prime minister is corrupt, he added.

“Earlier, the former French President revealed that Indian PM had told them that Reliance should get a deal. Now a senior official of Rafale has said the same. It is a clear cut case of corruption,” Gandhi said.

Further inputs awaited