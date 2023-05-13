Rahul Gandhi on Karnataka elections: Victory of ‘love’ over politics of ‘hate’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that his party’s win in the Karnataka elections against the Bharatiya Janata Party was a victory of love over the politics of hate.

“We contested Karnataka polls with love, not hate; ‘nafrat ka bazaar band hua’, ‘mohabbat ki dukaanein’ khul gayi,” Rahul said addressing the media following the party’s victory in the elections.

“Strength of poor people has defeated the power of crony capitalists, this will happen in all states,” he added.

Rahul, who also campaigned in the state ahead of the elections said that his party stood alongside the poor and fought for them. “What I really liked about this election is that we didn’t fight the elections with hatred. We fought with love. People of Karnataka have shown that the people here like the language of love,” Rahul said.

In the elections declared today, the Congress emerged as the clear winner as it comfortably crossed the majority mark. As per Election Commission data, Congress is leading in 87 seats, and has already won 50, placing its tally at a mammoth 137 in the 224-member Assembly.

The BJP, hit hard by anti-incumbency, has been limited to 63 seats – it is leading in 42 and has won 21. The results show a loss of around 40 seats for the BJP and a gain of 56 seats for the Congress from its 2018 tally.

The Janata Dal Secular too suffered a hit as its tally dropped from 37 to 20.