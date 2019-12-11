Rahul Gandhi on Citizenship Amendment Bill: Attempt by ‘Modi-Shah govt’ to ethnically cleanse Northeast

New Delhi | Published: December 11, 2019 10:59:48 AM

Protests have broken out in several parts of the Northeast over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill which was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday and will be placed in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is an attempt by the “Modi-Shah government” to ethnically cleanse the Northeast and a “criminal attack” on the region. Protests have broken out in several parts of the Northeast over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill which was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday and will be placed in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

“The CAB is an attempt by Modi-Shah government to ethnically cleanse the Northeast. It is a criminal attack on the Northeast, their way of life and the idea of India,” Gandhi said in a tweet.

“I stand in solidarity with the people of the North East and am at their service,” he said, tagging a media report on protests in the Northeast against the Bill.

