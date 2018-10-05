Rahul Gandhi on becoming prime minister: “I will, if…” – What Congress president said

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi Friday said it is a two-stage process and a decision on who will hold the top post will be taken only after the elections are over.

Speaking on the selection of a prime minister in case a grand alliance takes place, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi Friday said it is a two-stage process and a decision on who will hold the top post will be taken only after the elections are over. However, Gandhi said he will become prime minister if allies want him. “We have had discussions with allies and what we decided is that this is a two-stage process stage — one is to get together and defeat BJP and stage two is, once the election is over then we will decide what happens,” the Congress president explained. Asked further about the possibility of him of taking over the post, Gandhi said, “If they (allies) want me, sure… I will.”

The Congress chief made his comments while speaking at the HT Leadership Summit. Gandhi also answered a host of questions, including his temple visits and the RSS. The Congress chief said he has been paying regular visits to temples, gurdwaras and mosques for years, but the issue of his visits to temples has suddenly been publicised, adding that the BJP doesn’t like to see him going to temple. “I guess BJP doesn’t like it. It infuriates them. BJP feels only they can go to temples,” he said.

Speaking on how he takes criticism, Gandhi said he has developed a thick skin and doesn’t get disturbed by it. “My response is to listen,” he said.

“Leadership is an evolution. It is something which is constantly changing and you learn. At least in my evolution, I am going much more into listening to people and trying to understand them,” Gandhi at the summit.

Gandhi further attacked PM Modi, the BJP and its ideological mentor RSS. The Congress chief said a single, suffocating ideology is being imposed upon 1.2 billion Indians. “The ideological centre that is fighting the BJP can only be the Congress,” he said.