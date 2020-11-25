  • MORE MARKET STATS

Rahul Gandhi on Ahmed Patel: ‘Party’s pillar, lived and breathed Congress’

By: |
November 25, 2020 12:50 PM

Patel, who served as the Congress's backroom strategist for years, passed away at a Gurugram hospital in the early hours of Wednesday. He was suffering from complications related to COVID-19.

Patel was an eight-time parliamentarian -- five times in the Rajya Sabha, three times in the Lok Sabha. (Photo source: IE)

Condoling the death of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said he was a “pillar” of the organisation who lived and breathed Congress and stood with the party through its most difficult times.

Patel, who served as the Congress’s backroom strategist for years, passed away at a Gurugram hospital in the early hours of Wednesday. He was suffering from complications related to COVID-19.

Related News

“It is a sad day. Shri Ahmed Patel was a pillar of the Congress party. He lived and breathed Congress and stood with the party through its most difficult times. He was a tremendous asset,” Gandhi said in a tweet.

“We will miss him. My love and condolences to Faisal, Mumtaz (Patel’s son and daughter) and the family,” he said.
In his condolence message to Patel’s son Faisal, Gandhi said the Congress has lost a leader who had dedicated his life to the party.

“Ahmed ji epitomized courage and loyalty in public life. He stood by the Congress party through its most difficult times. I will miss his wisdom, his intellect and his unwavering commitment to the Congress party,” he said. “He will continue to guide us and inspire every Congress worker to carry forward our mission,” the former Congress chief said.

Patel was an eight-time parliamentarian — five times in the Rajya Sabha, three times in the Lok Sabha. His last Rajya Sabha election was contested keenly. He was currently the Congress treasurer, a post that he occupied thrice.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Rahul Gandhi on Ahmed Patel ‘Party’s pillar lived and breathed Congress’
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Farooq, Omar Abdullah named illegal encroachers of land under Roshni Act 
2Cancellation of marriage, 10-year jail: All you need to know about Yogi Cabinet’s new ordinance against ‘Love Jihad’
3No ‘greater international embarrassment’ than Delhi riots during Trump’s visit: Delhi Police