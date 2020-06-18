Rahul Gandhi not to celebrate 50th birthday in view of COVID-19 pandemic, soldiers’ death in Ladakh

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will not celebrate his 50th birthday, which is on Friday, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the death of 20 Army personnel in a stand-off with China in the Galwan Valley of Ladakh, sources close to him said.

The party has also asked its state and district units not to organise any celebration on his birthday.

Sources said All India Congress Committee general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal has asked all state units of the party not to organise any celebratory activities owing to the COVID-19 crisis and the death of the soldiers.

He, however, suggested that party members should strengthen their efforts in providing support and relief to all those who are suffering.

Venugopal suggested that distribution of food kits among the needy and community kitchens for the poor could be organised to alleviate the pain and suffering of the people during this difficult time.

He has asked the state and district units of the party to observe silence and hold prayers for two minutes in memory of valiant soldiers who put down their lives protecting the motherland, sources said.

They said the National Students’ Union of India, the student wing of the Congress, would organise country-wide blood donation camps on Friday and would provide cash incentives to the poor who have been hit hardest by the pandemic.