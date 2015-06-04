​​ ​
  3. Rahul Gandhi no challenge for BJP, lacks ‘inborn qualities of leadership’: Birender Singh

Rahul Gandhi no challenge for BJP, lacks ‘inborn qualities of leadership’: Birender Singh

Chaudhary Birender Singh on Thursday said the Congress Party will continue to suffer politically as long as it has Rahul Gandhi at the helm of its affairs.

By: | Published: June 4, 2015 5:58 PM

Union Rural Development Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh on Thursday said the Congress Party will continue to suffer politically as long as it has Rahul Gandhi at the helm of its affairs.

He said Rahul Gandhi had no ‘inborn qualities of leadership’, and that the Bharatya Janata Party did not see him as a challenge at all.

“I still believe that if Congress fights under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, it won’t yield fruitful results because there should be inborn qualities of leadership which are appreciated by the people,” Singh

told ANI here.

“The people used to like Rajiv Gandhi. He had some qualities, which influenced other people,” he added.

The Congress vice-president, who returned to the national political scene after a 56-day sabbatical last month, has been aggressively targeting the ruling dispensation at the Centre in the last few days.

Gandhi had earlier last month taunted Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he met his predecessor Dr. Manmohan Singh at his official 7, Race Course Road (RCR) here. The Congress vice-president had said that Prime Minister Modi invited Dr. Singh for an hour-long lesson in how to run the economy.

Gandhi has of late also criticized the BJP-led government’s reforms agenda, alleging that it was ‘making mistake after mistake’.

The Congress vice-president had, while opposing the Union Cabinet’s decision to re-promulgate the Land Ordinance, criticized Prime Minister Modi and accused him of being in an “amazing hurry” to “grab land from poor farmers”.

The Congress vice-president has also been critical of Prime Minister Modi’s foreign visits.

“(Prime Minister) Modiji has visited even Mongolia, but he has not visited a farmer’s house,” he had said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Tags: Bharatiya Janata PartyRahul Gandhi
  1. H
    Haren Shah
    Jun 5, 2015 at 1:21 pm
    I fully agree with Mr. Birender Singh's essment of Rahul hi (RG). It is almost like a child failing in basic math comments on or even criticizes the high-end physics concerns! One more thing that may complete the essment of RG is that besides the lack of leadership qualities, RG lacks the in-depth knowledge of ANY subject of national interest, Be it land acquisition bill, foreign policy, economy or defense, he is equally ignorant. As if he has been prompted by the other Congress leaders to give a public blabber! I believe that BJP is quite safe as long as RG is at the helm of Congress. All the high-profile leaders are keeping him in front, as he is the only one not named directly in corruption! Congress is on the death bed. One after another its support system is to come off, as the opportunistic ministers will jump the party line for their own selfish interest. Only the remaining few including RG will be left to put the last nails to its coffin! All the best RG!!
    Reply

    Go to Top