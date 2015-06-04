Rahul Gandhi no challenge for BJP, lacks ‘inborn qualities of leadership’: Birender Singh

Union Rural Development Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh on Thursday said the Congress Party will continue to suffer politically as long as it has Rahul Gandhi at the helm of its affairs.

He said Rahul Gandhi had no ‘inborn qualities of leadership’, and that the Bharatya Janata Party did not see him as a challenge at all.

“I still believe that if Congress fights under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, it won’t yield fruitful results because there should be inborn qualities of leadership which are appreciated by the people,” Singh

told ANI here.

“The people used to like Rajiv Gandhi. He had some qualities, which influenced other people,” he added.

The Congress vice-president, who returned to the national political scene after a 56-day sabbatical last month, has been aggressively targeting the ruling dispensation at the Centre in the last few days.

Gandhi had earlier last month taunted Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he met his predecessor Dr. Manmohan Singh at his official 7, Race Course Road (RCR) here. The Congress vice-president had said that Prime Minister Modi invited Dr. Singh for an hour-long lesson in how to run the economy.

Gandhi has of late also criticized the BJP-led government’s reforms agenda, alleging that it was ‘making mistake after mistake’.

The Congress vice-president had, while opposing the Union Cabinet’s decision to re-promulgate the Land Ordinance, criticized Prime Minister Modi and accused him of being in an “amazing hurry” to “grab land from poor farmers”.

The Congress vice-president has also been critical of Prime Minister Modi’s foreign visits.

“(Prime Minister) Modiji has visited even Mongolia, but he has not visited a farmer’s house,” he had said.