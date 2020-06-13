‘Firm on winning wrong race’, Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt as India becomes 4th worst-hit COVID nation

Rahul Gandhi slams Modi government over alleged poor handling of Coronavirus situation in the country. (File pic)

Coronavirus India cases: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has stepped up his attack on the Modi government over the handling of the Coronavirus situation in the country. Rahul in a tweet on Friday said the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on it’s way to winning the wrong race. He said this while referring to the rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

India has gone past the United Kingdom in terms of coronavirus cases to become the fourth worst-hit country in the world.

Rahul described it as a horrific tragedy and said that it was a result of a lethal blend of ‘arrogance and incompetence’ of the government.

“India is firmly on it’s way to winning the wrong race. A horrific tragedy, resulting from a lethal blend of arrogance and incompetence,” the former Congress president tweeted along with a visual graph showing India’s climb to the fourth spot in terms of cases.

India has crossed the 3 lakh mark as it reported the highest single-day spike of 11,458 new COVID19 cases, taking the tally to 3,08,993. A total of 386 COVID-linked deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 8,884. There are 1,45,779 active cases.

With over three lakh cases, India is now the fourth worst-hit nation in the world after the United States, Brazil and Russia. While the US has reported more than 20 lakh confirmed cases so far, the tally for Brazil is over eight lakh. Over five lakh cases have been reported in Russia.

Rahul Gandhi has been critical of the Modi government over the handling of the COVID situation in the country. Earlier he had questioned the government’s lockdown strategy to counter COVID-19 and compared India’s disease graph to other countries to say this is “what a failed lockdown looks like”. He had blasted the government for easing restrictions saying “India is the only country to have relaxed the lockdown when COVID-19 cases are rising”.

The Centre had announced the lockdown on March 25 to limit the spread of Coronavirus cases in the country. The lockdown has been extended four times since then. However, the country has reported a steady rise in the COVID cases after relaxations in lockdown since June 1.