In an era of hyper-polarized political debates where blame-games are standard issue, former member of Indian National Congress Sanjay Jha has decided to flip the script entirely. Popular author and political commentator, Jha on Sunday released a two-and-a-half-minute satirical video titled “WHY RAHUL GANDHI MUST QUIT POLITICS” (sic) that took the internet by surprise.

In the video, Jha addresses Congress leader Rahul Gandhi directly, holding him completely accountable for every major policy failure, economic hurdle, and controversial event that has actually taken place under the BJP-led government over the last 12 years.

Satarical blame-game

In the video, Sanjay Jha in a serious tone delivers an inverted critique of Indian politics. He mockingly said that it is high time Rahul Gandhi quits politics for what he has “done to this country in 12 years”. Jha demanded to know where the promised “$5 trillion economy” disappeared to, noting that India hasn’t even hit $4 trillion yet.

He went on to hold Rahul Gandhi personally responsible for the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), the fallout of Demonetisation, and the failure to double farmers’ income.

Further in the video, Jha targeted the unemployment crisis and the rise of climate change. “Look at the state of the MSMEs in India. Where are the jobs, Rahul ji? You told people to fry fritters, make reels,” Jha said, subtly referencing famous past remarks made by the ruling dispensation regarding employment.

He even laid the blame for global warming on Gandhi, saying, “50 of the hottest cities in the world are in India. You are fully responsible for that climate change… Who asks you to travel abroad on those planes?”

He even mockingly slammed Gandhi for taking a plane to visit the controversial Great Nicobar Project to highlight the problems around it and called him out for “not holding a single press conference in 12 years”, a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s media track record.

WHY RAHUL GANDHI MUST QUIT POLITICS.



Enough is enough.



Do listen in. And if you agree, share widely. #NoTelePrompter @INCIndia @Jairam_Ramesh pic.twitter.com/TItl7xvGZr — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) May 17, 2026

The ‘Washing machine’ monopoly and operation Lotus

Jha went on to target BJP leaders’ affinity with some of India’s wealthiest families and the infamous political “washing machine” joke. Jha joked that corporate giants like Samsung and LG are going out of production because a new, highly efficient “washing machine” has taken over the market, alongside “Operation Lotus”.

Jha humorously framed this entire institutional phenomena as Rahul Gandhi’s personal innovation.

Internet Reacts

Netizens quickly caught onto the thick layer of irony in Jha’s video, sending it viral across platforms. The comment section was a mix of applause for his comedic timing and witty breakdowns of the hidden political digs.

“The sarcasm here is so heavy it needs its own zip code. He literally read out the ruling government’s entire 12-year report card while looking Rahul Gandhi dead in the eye. Top-tier comedy!,” a user by the name of PoliticalGuru_ posted on X.

While some users appreciated Jha’s carefully tailored message, others believed his title was more accurate than the other content of his video , stating that Rahul Gandhi’s ‘weak’ leadership of opposition to BJP had led to this situation.

“What bro SanjayJha? Why should BJP top campaigner quit? He is BJP’s biggest asset,” another netizen remarked.