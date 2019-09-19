Madhya Pradesh: Digvijaya Singh’s brother asks Rahul Gandhi to apologise over farm waiver promise

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo/PTI)

Rahul Gandhi must apologise! Amid a full-blown tussle between Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia, Congress MLA Laxman Singh has demanded former party president Rahul Gandhi to apologise for failing to fulfill the promise regarding farm loan waiver. Laxman, who is the younger brother of veteran party leader former Madhya Pradesh CM and Digvijaya Singh, said Rahul Gandhi should have avoided making such tall promises which, he said, was impractical to be fulfilled.

“Waiving loans worth Rs 45,000 crore in 10 days wasn’t possible, but still if he (Rahul) made a promise, we should seek forgiveness from the public. If we could not fulfill our promise, we should simply apologise to the public,” News18 quoted Laxman Singh, as saying.

Addressing a rally in Mandsaur last year, Rahul Gandhi, who was then the Congress president, had said that if his party was voted to power in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, it would waive off loans of farmers within 10 days of forming the government.

This is not for the first time that Laxman Singh, who represents Chachoda seat in state Assembly, has embarrassed the party leadership by treading a different line. He had praised the Modi government’s decision of abrogating Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir last month much to the discomfort of the party’s top brass.

Laxman Singh, who had joined the Congress leaving the BJP just before last year’s Assembly elections, is said to be miffed by CM Kamal Nath for ignoring him for a minister’s post in the government.

The Madhya Pradesh Congress is going through turbulent times with an open war between the Scindia and Kamal Nath factions. Scindia has also reportedly put Congress leadership on notice over his demand for state party president post. Concerned over the situation, interim congress president Sonia Gandhi had met Kamal Nath in New Delhi last month and asked him to resolve the infighting as soon as possible.