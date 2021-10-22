  • MORE MARKET STATS

Rahul Gandhi meets party leaders from Gujarat, asks them to be prepared for assembly polls

October 22, 2021 5:15 PM

Gandhi also separately met senior leaders from the state and sought their views on the appointment of the new state Congress chief and CLP leader.

AICC general secretary organisation KC Venugopal and AICC in-charge for Gujarat Raghu Sharma were also present during the meeting.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi met party leaders from Gujarat on Friday and urged them to be prepared for the assembly elections.

Gandhi also separately met senior leaders from the state and sought their views on the appointment of the new state Congress chief and CLP leader.

Assembly polls in Gujarat are due late next year.

AICC general secretary organisation KC Venugopal and AICC in-charge for Gujarat Raghu Sharma were also present during the meeting.

Party PCC chief Amit Chavda and working president Hardik Patel besides other leaders also met Gandhi.

Gandhi is learnt to have held discussions separately with the leaders from the state and sought their views on the strengthening of the organisation in Gujarat.

