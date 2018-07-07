​​​
  3. Rahul Gandhi meets Bhutanese PM Tshering Tobgay, discusses ways to strengthen special bond between two nations

Rahul Gandhi meets Bhutanese PM Tshering Tobgay, discusses ways to strengthen special bond between two nations

“I met with Bhutan's Prime Minister, Tshering Tobgay, in New Delhi today. Our discussions covered a wide range of subjects including ways to strengthen the special bond our two countries share,” he said on Twitter after the meeting.

By: | New Delhi | Published: July 7, 2018 12:58 PM
rahul gandhi, bhutan, congress, PM Tshering Tobgay, special bond, bhutan PM, rashtrapati bhawan, ram nath kovind, narendra modi, delhi Congress president Rahul Gandhi met the visiting Bhutanese Prime Minister, Tshering Tobgay, here today and discussed ways to further strengthen the “special bond” between India and Bhutan. (PTI)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi met the visiting Bhutanese Prime Minister, Tshering Tobgay, here today and discussed ways to further strengthen the “special bond” between India and Bhutan. “I met with Bhutan’s Prime Minister, Tshering Tobgay, in New Delhi today. Our discussions covered a wide range of subjects including ways to strengthen the special bond our two countries share,” he said on Twitter after the meeting.

The Bhutanese prime minister is on a three-day visit to India on an invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He had yesterday met Modi and the two had held wide-ranging talks covering bilateral and regional issues of “mutual interest” and expressed satisfaction at the “excellent” state of bilateral relations.

Tobgay also met President Ram Nath Kovind, when he called on him at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top