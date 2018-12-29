Rahul Gandhi meets Bhutan PM Lotay Tshering (Image: Twitter)

Congress President Rahul Gandhi Saturday met Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering here and the two discussed the political situation in the region. The meeting took place at a local hotel.

I had an excellent meeting today with the Prime Minister of Bhutan, Dr Lotay Tshering. We discussed the political situation in the region and other matters of common interest. I look forward to continuing our dialogue in the future. pic.twitter.com/QwbTddNaGc — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 29, 2018

“I had an excellent meeting today with the Prime Minister of Bhutan, Dr Lotay Tshering. We discussed the political situation in the region and other matters of common interest. I look forward to continuing our dialogue in the future,” Gandhi said on Twitter. The Bhutanese prime minister is on a state visit to India and had earlier met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. Tshering arrived here on Thursday on his first foreign visit after taking charge as PM of the Himalayan nation last month following his party’s victory in the general elections.