Rahul Gandhi makes comeback in Parliament after Lok Sabha secretariat revives MP status

The Lok Sabha secretariat on Monday restored Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s status as an MP, days after the Supreme Court put a hold on his conviction in a 2019 defamation case over ‘Modi surname’ remarks.

A notification from the Lok Sabha secretariat read that Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as a Lok Sabha member stood revoked.

Party leaders and workers celebrated and exchanged sweets as soon as the news came in.

On August 4, the Supreme Court stayed Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his ‘Modi surname’ remarks. In March, Gandhi was sentenced to two years in jail by a Surat court, following which his parliamentary membership was automatically revoked.

The court further noted that the trial judge of a Surat court had not provided sufficient reasons for imposing the maximum sentence of two years.

Rahul Gandhi served as an MP from the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala since 2019 before being disqualified in March this year after a conviction.