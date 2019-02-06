Rahul Gandhi makes brief stopover at Chhattisgarh’s Jagdalpur airport enroute to Odisha

By: | Published: February 6, 2019 12:48 PM

Gandhi landed at the airport at around 10:40 am in a special plane, and was there for a couple of minutes before leaving in a chopper for Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district of neighbouring Odisha, a state government official said.

rahul gandhi, karnataka, india news, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Commerce and Industry Minister Kawasi LakhmaChhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is accompanying Gandhi, he said, adding that the CM, state Commerce and Industry Minister Kawasi Lakhma and Congress MLAs welcomed Gandhi at the airport.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Wednesday made a brief stopover at the Jagdalpur airport in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district before proceeding to Odisha, where he is scheduled to address a rally.

