Rahul Gandhi likely to visit Jammu and Kashmir tomorrow: Report

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)

Leaders of various opposition parties will visit Jammu and Kashmir tomorrow where restrictions are imposed following the abrogation of special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370. Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi is also likely to join them. According to reports, leaders that are expected to visit are from Congress, CPI-M, CPI, NCP, TMC, RJD and DMK.

From Congress, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma can visit the state. Azad had also tried to visit the state earlier but was stopped at Srinagar airport and sent back.

“A delegation of Opposition party leaders to visit SRINAGAR tomorrow. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, CPI’s D Raja, CPI(M)’s Sitaram Yechury, RJD’s Manoj Jha will also be a part of the delegation,” news agency ANI reported.

J&K was placed under lockdown hours before the central government abrogated the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir. Curfew was imposed, communication lines were snapped and movements were restricted in the troubled state. The authorities are easing the restrictions in a phased manner. However, no political leader has been allowed to visit the state.

Earlier this month, Rahul Gandhi had said that the situation was not well in J&K. Following this, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik said that he would send a plane for Rahul Gandhi so that he can see the situation. “I have invited Rahul Gandhi to come here. I will send you a plane, to observe and then speak up,” Malik said. Gandhi hit back at the governor and said: “Dear Maalik ji, I saw your feeble reply to my tweet. I accept your invitation to visit Jammu & Kashmir and meet the people, with no conditions attached. When can I come?”