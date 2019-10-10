Rahul Gandhi likely to appear in Surat court in criminal defamation case today

Rahul Gandhi to appear before Surat court on Thursday.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to appear before a Surat court today in connection with a criminal defamation case. Rahul, who is on a personal trip to Bangkok trip, will probably return today and head to Surat.

Gujarat Congress president Amit Chabada said that Rahul Gandhi will appear before the court in Surat on October 10, news agency IANS reported.

The case against Rahul was filed for making a derogatory remark against PM Narendra Modi involving his surname during the Lok Sabha poll campaign earlier this year. The case was filed by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi under section 499/500 of the CrPC. Chief Judicial Magistrate BH Kapadia had issued summons to Rahul in May.

A day later, Rahul will travel to Ahmedabad where he will appear before a local court in connection with a case filed by a local BJP corporator Brahmbatt for making an objectionable comment against BJP national president Amit Shah.

Another case has been filed by the Ahmedabad District Co-operative Bank in which Shah is a director in an Ahmedabad court against Rahul Gandhi and Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala. Rahul has also been taken to Bhiwandi court in Mumbai for remark against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.