Rahul Gandhi like Alibaba surrounded by 40 thieves, says BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra

The BJP Monday alleged that the money trail of bribes goes to Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s bank account and likened him to Alibaba surrounded by 40 thieves. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra cited a news report claiming that Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra rented their premises to a man accused of corruption. “Rahul Gandhi is personally embroiled neck deep in corruption,” Patra said while addressing a press conference at the party office here following the news report. He also called him “Alibaba surrounded by 40 thieves”, referring to the popular folk tale from “Arabian Nights – One Thousand and One Nights”.

There was no immediate response from the Congress to Patra’s allegations. According to the news report, a farmhouse in Delhi’s Mehrauli area in the name of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi was rented to an accused in NSEL “scam”, he said. “This property was rented out to a scamster by Rahul Gandhi,” Patra said, adding that corruption and the Congress are synonymous with each other.