Rahul Gandhi lends support to Bharat Bandh, ‘salutes’ striking workers

Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi today came out in support of the nationwide strike called by various trade unions across the country. Taking to Twitter, he said that the government has created huge unemployment in the country and weakened the PSUs. As many as 10 central trade unions have gone on a day strike today in protest against the policies of the Narendra Modi-led central government.

“The Modi-Shah government’s anti people, anti-labour policies have created catastrophic unemployment and are weakening our PSUs to justify their sale to Modi’s crony capitalist friends,” he said in a tweet. “Today, over 25 crore workers have called for Bharat Bandh 2020 in protest. I salute them,” the Wayanad MP tweeted.

Unions that are on strike today include CITU, AICCTU, CUCC, AITUC, INTUC, SEWA, LPF, along with some independent federations, Amarjeet Kaur, General Secretary, AITUC said while speaking to PTI. “We are protesting against rising prices, sale of the public sector (firms), 100 per cent FDI in railways, defence, coal, pharma, animal husbandry, security services, and codification of 44 (central labour) laws,” the agency quoted her as saying further.

Also among the demands raised by trade unions are minimum Rs 6,000 pension for everyone, minimum support price (MSP) for farmers and proper supply of ration to people. She added that the rains in the national capital would not deter the strike and the procession will be taken out in industrial areas. Kaur further said that workers would assemble at ITO from where the process will begin in Delhi.

In Lucknow, the strike attracted little response as life continued normally in morning hours. While usual traffic was seen, business establishments also opened on their scheduled time. Most schools and colleges reported normal attendance across the city.

The bandh has seen some impact in states like West Bengal and Kerala where transport services have been disrupted by the protesters. The central government has warned those participating in the strike of severe consequences in case of any violence during the protest.