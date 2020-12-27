  • MORE MARKET STATS

Rahul Gandhi leaves for abroad for short personal visit

December 27, 2020 8:45 PM

Though the Congress did not disclose Gandhi's destination, the chief spokesperson of the party, Randeep Surjewala, confirmed that he will be away for a few days.

Rahul GandhiSources said Rahul Gandhi left for Milan in Italy on a Qatar Airways flight in the morning.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi left for abroad on Sunday for a short personal visit, the party said.

“Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has left for abroad for a short personal visit and will be away for a few days,” he told PTI.

Asked where was the former Congress chief headed, Surjewala did not disclose the details.

His grandmother stays in Italy and he visited her earlier too.

Gandhi’s travel abroad comes a day ahead of the Congress’s 136th Foundation Day celebrations on Monday. The flag of the party will be hoisted at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters on the occasion.

