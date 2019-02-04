Rahul Gandhi lauds Gadkari, says the leader only one in BJP with some guts

By: | Published: February 4, 2019 10:09 PM

In December, Gadkari had said at an event in Pune that leadership should have the tendency to own up defeat and failures. The remarks had come days after the BJP's loss in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh assembly polls.

rahul gandhi, congress president rahul gandhim republic day parade, republic day parade 2019, nitin gadkariRahul Gandhi was seen exchanging notes with Gadkari while being seated along with him in the front row at the Republic Day parade at Rajpath. (Image: DD National)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday complimented Union minister Nitin Gadkari for his remarks that “one who cannot take care of home, cannot manage the country”, saying he has guts and should also comment on the Rafale deal, “farmers distress and destruction of institutions”. The Congress president cited a report quoting Gadkari as saying that party workers should first fulfil their domestic responsibilities as “those who cannot do that cannot manage the country”.

“Gadkari Ji, compliments. You are the only one in the BJP with some guts. Please also comment on: The Rafale scam and Anil Ambani, farmers’ distress and destruction of institutions,” he tweeted and tagged with it the report on Gadkari’s comments. The Union minister had made the remarks on Saturday while addressing former workers of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the BJP’s student wing, in Nagpur.

The Congress chief’s comments praising Gadkari came in the wake of various other Congress leaders lauding the Union minister for his recent statements they view as a swipe at the BJP leadership. Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari had last week lauded Gadkari for his remarks that “leaders who fail to fulfil promises get ‘beaten up’ by people”, but at the same time took a swipe at him saying his target was Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his eyes were on the PM’s chair.

In December, Gadkari had said at an event in Pune that leadership should have the tendency to own up defeat and failures. The remarks had come days after the BJP’s loss in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh assembly polls. Incidentally, Rahul Gandhi was seen exchanging notes with Gadkari while being seated along with him in the front row at the Republic Day parade at Rajpath.

