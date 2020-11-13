Rahul Gandhi lacks ‘passion to master subject’; Manmohan Singh has ‘impassive integrity’: Barack Obama in new memoir

Rahul Gandhi had met Barack Obama in December 2017. (Photo: Rahul Gandhi/Twitter)

Rahul Gandhi is in news once again and it is neither about the Congress’ performance in Bihar or his oft-repeated attack against the Narendra Modi government. Social media is abuzz with the review of new Barack Obama memoir, which has detailed account of what the former US President has to say about the Congress leader, his mother and ace economist and former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. The remarks by Obama are not exactly flattering. In the review published by the New York Times, the Democrat leader has called Rahul Gandhi an ‘eager student’. In the book, Obama says that Gandhi is like a student who really wants to impress his teachers but lacks the kind of passion needed to master his subject.

The review has gone viral on social media. While many are mocking Gandhi, others say that at least he did find mention in the latest memoir. On the other hand, Obama hailed Gandhi’s mother and Congress interim chief Sonia for her stunning beauty. It was former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, whom Obama praised for ‘impassive integrity.’ This is not the first time that Obama has lauded Singh. On several occasions, Obama has said that the mild-mannered Singh has knowledge and integrity like no other.

While Rahul Gandhi has been making all right noises on Twitter with sharp attacks against the government, the fact of the matter is that the Congress has not been able to find much-needed pre-2014 glory on the ground. Barring few states and efforts of local leader, the Congress has not found the kind of stature that the main Opposition party should have. Gandhi had quit from the position of the Congress chief after the dismal performance in 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

From his impressions of Russian president Vladimir Putin to his wife Michelle’s struggle at the White House, Obama spoke openly about the life as POTUS in the 768-page book that will hit the stands on November 17 later this month. The first African-American US President, Obama was awarded Nobel Peace Prize in 2009. The leader had visited India two times, once in 2010 and later in 2015.