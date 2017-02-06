Rahul Gandhi joins Kerala MPs’ protest at Parliament over IUML MP E Ahamed’s death

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi today joined the protest over the death of former union minister and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader E Ahamed inside Parliament complex. (ANI image)

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi today joined the protest over the death of former union minister and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader E Ahamed inside Parliament complex. The MPs from Kerala gathered at Parliament this morning and started protesting, according to ANI. Rahul soon joined their protest. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge demanded that Parliamentary committee be constituted on the issue. “Parliamentary committee should be constituted and those found guilty after inquiry should be punished,” Kharge said.

Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) MP N K Premachandran and Congress leader K C Venugopal on Friday gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha in this connection. “Gave adjournment motion in LS. Hospital staff showed grave disrespect and announcement of his death was delayed,” Premachandran said.

Earlier, Venugopal had alleged unethical approach by the RML Hospital and government towards E Ahamed and his family. In his adjournment motion, Venugopal said, “The unethical approach from the hospital officials and the government towards veteran parliamentarian Shri E Ahamed and his family members during his last hours has created anguish and concern among the people in the country, the same owes an explanation from the Government and an impartial investigation.”

Despite the opposition’s call for postponement of the Union Budget for a day as a respect to the departed soul, the government went ahead and presented it in Parliament. Earlier, Ahamed’s family had lashed out at the administration of the RML Hospital where the veteran leader was admitted for not being allowed to meet him or even consulted regarding his medical procedures.