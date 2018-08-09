Rahul Gandhi joins Dalit protest at Jantar Mantar, says PM Modi’s ideology ‘anti-Dalit’

Congress president Rahul Gandhi today joined the protest by Dalits groups at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi against the central government’s alleged attempts to make the SC/ST Act ‘toothless’. He said that the SC/ST Act, brought by the Congress government, promises speedy justice to the people of the marginalised section. He said that the Congress wants the government to place the Act in 9th Schedule to prevent it from any interference in future.

Addressing the crowd here, Rahul said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi doesn’t believe in Dalits and feels that they have no place in country’s future. “The PM has no space for Dalits in his heart,” he said, adding that the Congress will continue to fight for the rights of Dalits. He said that in 2019 when the country goes to the polls, the whole of India will be against the BJP.

“Wherever there is BJP government, Dalits are beaten up and crushed,” Rahul who was accompanied by CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, said.

“If Modi ji had space for Dalits in his heart then the policies for Dalits would have been different. When he was CM he wrote in his book ‘Daliton ko safai karne se anand milta hai’. This is his ideology,” the Congress president added.

Congress President @RahulGandhi along with CPM’s @SitaramYechury at the protest over the SC/ST Atrocities Bill, at Jantar Mantar, Delhi. pic.twitter.com/DSVBH91GlF — Congress (@INCIndia) August 9, 2018

Several Dalits groups are protesting at the Jantar Mantar in the heart of the national capital today. The Dalits groups had called for a ‘Bharat bandh’ today but later withdrew their call after the government passed a bill in the Parliament restoring the original provisions of the SC/ST Act. The Supreme Court had in March diluted some stringent provisions of the law, sparking a massive protest by the Dalits that had left over 10 dead.