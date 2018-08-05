Rahul Gandhi is leader, CM candidate will be declared post polls: Rajasthan Congress incharge

“No chief ministerial face will be presented to the people before the polls are conducted.

Amid reports of factionalism in the Congress over chief ministerial candidate in Rajasthan, party general secretary and state incharge Avinash Pande has said the Assembly polls will be fought under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and the CM face would be decided post elections. Pande said his party leaders would make a “collective effort” to win the assembly polls in the state, later this year. “No chief ministerial face will be presented to the people before the polls are conducted. The election will be fought under the leadership of Congress president Rahul Gandhi with collective efforts of all the leaders,” he told PTI. There had been some reports in recent past suggesting that certain leaders were quietly pushing their names as the party’s chief ministerial candidate.

“People of the state have made up their mind to elect a Congress government. So, we will decide our chief minister only after the elections. There is no doubt about that,” he said. A few days ago, former Union minister Lal Chand Kataria had publicly advocated Ashok Gehlot’s name as the party’s chief ministerial candidate. He had also said that if Sachin Pilot was tasked to head the party’s election fight in the state, the Congress will end up losing a battle “already won”.

“There has been some reports in a section of the media in recent past. I just want to say this: anybody making statement against the Congress line will neither get a party post nor an election ticket,” Pande said. On any probable alliance with the BSP, he said a decision on this will be taken after the party receives ground report from districts in the next 8-10 days.