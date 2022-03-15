‘Rahul Gandhi is already de-facto president’, says Kapil Sibal amid demands he take over Congress reins again

Sibal said that the results of the recent assembly elections were not a surprise for him as the party has been going downhill since 2014.

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal has said that Rahul Gandhi is already taking all important party decisions it doesn’t matter whether he becomes the de-jure president as desired by a faction of the party leaders. Sibal also said that he wants a ‘sab ki Congress’ while some other leaders want a ‘Ghar ki Congress’.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Sibal said, “It is purely my personal view that today at least I want a ‘sab ki Congress’. Some others want a ‘Ghar ki Congress’. I certainly don’t want a ‘Ghar ki Congress’. And I will fight for a ‘sab ki Congress’ till my last breath. This ‘sab ki Congress’ means just not getting together, but getting together all those people in India who don’t want the BJP. You take in the viewpoints of everybody, you expand your footprint in such a way that all those forces for change, who are against this autocratic capture of all institutions in this country.”

Sibal said that Congress leaders like Mamata Banerjee and Sharad Pawar who drifted apart, must come together again. He said that there are millions of people in the country who do not belong to any political party but their thought processes are aligned to the Congress. “Some people have expressed their views that there can be no Congress without A, B or C. Obviously, they believe that ‘sab ki Congress’ cannot survive without ‘ghar ki Congress’. That’s the challenge. This is not against A, B or C,” said Sibal.

Speaking on the issue of a faction of Congress leaders demanding that Rahul Gandhi should take the reins of power again, Sibal said, “We are assuming now that Rahul Gandhi is not the president of the Congress and Mrs Gandhi is. Rahul Gandhi went to Punjab and made the announcement that Charanjit Singh Channi will be the Chief Minister. In what capacity did he do that? He is not the president of the party, but he takes all the decisions. He is already the de-facto president. So why are they asking him that he should take back the reins of power.”

On the question of who should be blamed for the continuous slide of the Congress, Sibal suggested that amalgamation of new faces, of the young, of the experienced, is a must for any structure. He alleged that all powers are concentrated in the Congress leadership and even decisions regarding the appointments of PCCs and DCCs are taken by the leadership who don’t have direct contact with them. “In this power structure, therefore, the organization is bereft of any vision. This is my personal belief. And this is true of all political parties. Morality has become irrelevant in politics,” he said.

Sibal said that the results of the recent assembly elections were not a surprise for him as the party has been going downhill since 2014. “We have lost state after state. Even where we succeeded we were not been able to keep our flock together. In the meantime, there has been an exodus of some key people…In the 2022 Assembly elections, too, people who were close to the leadership left them. I was looking at the figures. It is really interesting to note that since 2014 about 177 MPs and MLAs and 222 candidates have left the Congress. No other political party has seen this kind of exodus,” he said.

The Congress leader, who is a part of the G23 grouping of dissident leaders seeking reforms within Congress, alleged that there has been an absence of accountability, decreasing acceptability and little attempt to increase accessibility in the party ever since 2014.