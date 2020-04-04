Rahul Gandhi: India not testing enough, shining torches won’t solve COVID-19 problem

So far, India has tested 75,000 people of whom 2902 have been found positive. (IE)

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said India was not testing enough to know the scale of coronavirus cases in the country. He also said that making people clap or shining torches was not going to solve the pandemic. Gandhi was referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to people to light diyas on Sunday.

“India is simply not testing enough to fight the #Covid19 virus. Making people clap and shining torches in the sky isn’t going to solve the problem,” Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet. He also shared testing statistics from other countries that have tested more than more number of people in comparison to India.

According to his numbers, India has conducted just 29 tests per million population whereas Pakistan has done 67, Sri Lanka-97, UK-1891, US-2732, Germany-5812, Italy-7122 and South Korea-7622. “Why is India testing so low? Because PM does not care,” Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, Priyanka Gandhi had made a similar observation and said that it was imperative that India immediately ramped up its rate of testing. She said testing would give extremely valuable information about the severity of the disease, disease clusters and focal points.

“In order for this lockdown to yield results, it has to be backed up by large scale testing and other measures to support the medical infrastructure systems in this country. The government must act now,” Priyanka Gandhi tweeted.

So far, India has tested 75,000 people of whom 2902 have been found positive. In the last 24 hours, the country witnessed 601 fresh cases with 12 new deaths. Overall, 68 people have lost their lives and 183 have recovered. According to the ministry, 58 people have been critical, mostly belonging to Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi.