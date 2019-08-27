Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad: ‘My responsibility to take care of flood-hit constituency’

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (ANI)

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi who is on a three-day tour to his Lok Sabha constituency said it’s his duty to take care of the locals even as Congress in not in power in Kerala or at the Centre. “I’m not CM of Kerala, we don’t have a government in Kerala or at the national level. But it is my responsibility to ensure that what is your right is given to you,” he was quoted as saying by ANI on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, he also wrote letters to Union Ministers Harsh Vardhan, Nitin Gadkari and Narendra Singh Tomar, requesting the Centre’s assistance in rehabilitating Wayanad, which is one of the worst flood-affected areas in Kerala.

In his letter to Harsh Vardhan, he wrote, “The recent floods in Kerala have already claimed the lives of over a 100 people and uprooted lakhs of people from their homes,” He went on to add, “It is critical to strengthen capacity of the existing healthcare infrastructure and provide additional manpower, medicines, temporary infrastructure to meet the critical healthcare needs of the affected communities.”

The former Congress president further shared that during his recent visit to the constituency, he “received representations on setting up medical relief camps staffed by health specialists in Nilambur.”

In another letter to Nitin Gadkari, Rahul Gandhi wrote, “While Kerala is still reeling under the devastating impact of the 2018 flood, the deluge this year has derailed the reconstruction process.”

“My Parliamentary constituency Wayanad, is one of the worst affected areas. Landslides, road caving and other mishaps have caused extensive damage to the national highways. Restoration of damaged roads must be accorded highest priority for ensuring early recovery,” he further added.

The Wayanad MP is slated to visit relief camps in Kozhikode and Malappuram on August 29 and 30. He was in his Lok Sabha constituency earlier this month too after heavy rains and floods led to landslides and created have Wayanad and Malappuram.

While 60 people lost their lives in Malappuram, 14 lost their lives due to in rain-related incidents in Wayanad.