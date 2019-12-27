NPR, NRC a tax on poor people like demonetisation: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi government over NRC, NPR. (Photo/ANI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday sought to link the issues of National Register of Citizens (NRC), National Population Register (NPR) with the 2016 demonetisation move, referring to them as an “attack on the poor”.

Talking to reporters in Chhattisgarh’s capital Raipur, Rahul Gandhi renewed his attack on the Modi government over the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC protests and said that the Centre has failed to address the issues facing the common public.

“Whether NRC or NPR, it is a tax on the poor, demonetisation was a tax on the poor. It is an attack on poor people, now the poor is asking how will we get jobs?” the former Congress president said.

Speaking at the inaugural function of National Tribal Dance Festival in Raipur earlier today, Rahul Gandhi attacked the government over the state of country’s economy.

Also Read: BJP says Rahul Gandhi master of lies; detention camps in Assam set up during Congress rule

“You know the condition of the country. What is happening in other states. You all know the problem of farmers’ suicides, deteriorating condition of the economy and unemployment. I would like to say that without taking people from every religion, every caste, tribals, dalits and backward (classes) together, the economy of the country cannot be run,” Rahul Gandhi said in an apparent reference to the countrywide protests against CAA and the yet to be introduced NRC.

Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly used the protests, which even turned violent in several states, including Delhi, to target the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and PM Modi.

He even accused the prime minister of lying over the existence of detention centre in Assam. “The RSS’s prime minister is lying to Bharat Mata,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted on Thursday along with a video purportedly showing a detention centre in Matia, Assam.

Addressing a massive rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan last Sunday, PM Modi had accused the Congress of misleading and inciting violence over the newly passed Citizenship Act.

“Congress, its friends and some urban Naxals are spreading rumours that all Muslims will be sent to detention centres… Respect your education, read what is the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC,” PM Modi had said.

He stressed that the new law has nothing to do with taking away anyone’s citizenship, rather its motive is to give citizenship to people and asked those instigating violence to introspect.