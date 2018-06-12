Rahul Gandhi in Mumbai: BJP will lose Rajasthan, MP, Chhatisgarh and Lok Sabha 2019

“As Mumbai takes in all sections of people and works together so does Congress Party takes in all sections of society and works towards building an inclusive India,” Gandhi said.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said Bharatiya Janata Party will lose upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhatisgarh. The Congress president also said opposition parties will defeat BJP in General Elections 2019. “They (BJP) have recently lost in Karnataka and have barely saved themselves in Gujarat, they will be wiped out in Rajasthan, MP and Chhatisgarh,” Gandhi said in Mumbai. “Other opposition parties will defeat them in the General Elections of 2019,” the Congress president added.

Gandhi said Congress party takes all the sections of society along with it. “As Mumbai takes in all sections of people and works together so does Congress Party takes in all sections of society and works towards building an inclusive India,” Gandhi said.The Congress president further stressed that there is a need to protect rights of the farmers and the poor. “The real nature of this country lies in hearts of farmers and our youth, which is why it is necessary to protect them,” Gandhi said.

The Congress chief further said that he respects his opponents and was the first person to visit former PM Atal Bihar Vajpayee in hospital. “Congress party fought against Vajpayee’s govt, but when he was sick it was we who first visited him. This is the ideology of Congress party, we respect our opponents,” Gandhi said.

“An Opposition leader who fought against Congress for 50 years, told me recently, that he now understands that Congress is the only party that will save this nation,” Gandhi added.

Gandhi accused PM Modi of making false promises. “Making false promises might benefit them for short term, but for the country it’ll be a huge loss and that is why Congress leaders do not lie,” Gandhi said.

He further accused the prime minister of ‘dividing the nation’. “Modi has divided this country. He has worked to spread hatred and betrayed our farmers, youth and marginalised,” he said.