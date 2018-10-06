Rahul Gandhi in Madhya Pradesh: Congress president says BJP destroyed Panchayati Raj system in country

Rahul Gandhi at Madhya Pradesh’s Morena (Image: Twitter)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has destroyed the entire Panchayati system in the country. While addressing a rally at Morena, Rahul Gandhi hit out at BJP governments at Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, and said that saffron party has weakened the Panchayati Raj. He further said that Congress had strengthened the nation through the implementation of the Green Revolution and White Revolution. “Green Revolution & White Revolution empowered farmers and strengthened the nation. Empowering each individual has enabled us to compete against global superpowers like the USA,” said Gandhi.

Addressing the Congress Sankalp Yatra at Madhya Pradesh’s Morena, Gandhi said, “Mahatma Gandhi fought for Indian independence. But the objective was to give rights to each individual. Many steps were taken to achieve this, including framing of the constitution and the Right to Vote.”

Hitting out at the BJP rule states, Gandhi said, “BJP opposed this Land Acquisition Bill but we fought to pass this bill. Now, BJP is killing this bill in BJP governed states.”

Lauding party’s MNREGA scheme, Congress president said that grant old party wants to empower grassroots administrations. “Our intention was to empower grassroots administrations like Panchayat who are chosen by you. And any contention for land acquisition should be resolved in Panchayats. MNREGA was another example for this,” said Gandhi.

Gandhi also claimed that amount allocated by Congress to MNREGA has been stolen by Nirav Modi. “Congress allocated ₹35,000Cr to MNREGA. But BJP is taking away all the funds allocated to this scheme. Today, the amount allocated by Congress to MNREGA is the same stolen by Nirav Modi,” alleged Gandhi.

Slamming Arun Jaitley over Vijay Mallya case, Gandhi said, “Vijay Mallya stole ₹10,000Cr. He fled to London the day after he met FM. No action is taken against Nirav Modi or Vijay Mallya, but a farmer protesting for a piece of his land is jailed.”

The Congress president also attacked the centre over Rafale deal. He said, “Rafale deal given to HAL would’ve created hundreds of jobs in India. But PM Modi steals this from HAL and gives the ₹30,000Cr contract to Anil Ambani’s company.”