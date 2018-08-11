Rahul Gandhi in Jaipur: Rafale aircraft which cost Rs 1600 cr was bought by UPA for just Rs 540 cr

Jaipur: Rahul Gandhi launches scathing attack on PM Narendra Modi (Image: ANI)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched the election campaign in poll-bound Rajasthan. Addressing a rally at Jaipur’s Ramlila ground, Congress president launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Congress president said that centre has bought one Rafale aircraft at Rs 1,600 crore while UPA had bought an aircraft at Rs 540 crore. “UPA govt had bought an aeroplane for Rs 540 crore while PM Modi himself gave Rs 1600 crore to the French company for 1 aircraft,” said Gandhi. He further said that Prime Minister has failed in all fronts.

Speaking at the rally, Gandhi said, “PM Modi had promised 2 crore jobs, Rs. 15 Lakhs in every account and women’s safety, but they failed on all fronts. When I raised the issue of Rafale deal & corruption in Parliament, PM Modi did not spare a minute to answer my questions.”.

Taking a jibe on PM Modi, Gandhi said that PM talks about ‘Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao’ but he never tells anyone who to save your daughters from. Highlighting the rape case of Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao, Gandhi said that a BJP lawmaker rapes a girl but PM doesn’t utter a single word. He also said that central government has failed to provide employment opportunities to youth.

Taking the example of neighbouring China, he said, Chinese government used to provide jobs to 50,000 young people in 24 hours whereas PM has failed in his promise. “PM Modi said he will give jobs to the youth every year. I want to tell you the truth. In 24 hours, China government gives jobs to 50,000 young people. Your phones say “Made in China” because, in China, so many people are getting jobs. They work in cell phone factories. In the last 4 years, PM Modi said he will give jobs to 2 crore people. It is shameful, our population is like China and I believe that our youth is more powerful than the youth in China,” said Rahul.

Congress president also said, “In the last 2 years, Modi Ji’s government has waived off loans worth Rs. 2,00,000 Crore of 15 businessmen. I asked for loan waivers for farmers, to which his response was, silence.” Rajasthan is likely to go to poll later this year.