Rahul Gandhi in Germany: RSS treats women as second class citizens, says Congress president in Berlin

After training guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Hamburg, Germany, Congress president Rahul Gandhi took on the RSS for treating women as “second class citizens” in his interaction in Berlin. Addressing the Indian Overseas Congress on Thursday evening, he accused the RSS of spreading hate in society. The Congress president said that there is a major difference in the ideology of the Congress and the BJP, adding that the RSS – the ideological mentor of the BJP, discriminates on the basis of sex, while Congress treats all men and women equally.

He went on to say that though the RSS people talk about the welfare of women, they treat women as “second class citizens”.

The Congress leader who is on a five-day tour of Germany and UK, said that while the doors of the Congress party are always open for everyone including women, the RSS doesn’t allow women to join the outfit.

“There is a major difference in the ideology of the Congress and the BJP. In the RSS, women are not allowed to join the organisation, women are second class citizens… They definitely talk about women but in their organisation you will not see even a single woman. But in our organisation (Congress), we treat equally both the women and men and we don’t discriminate and will never discriminate,” he said.

Rahul further said that the Congress party will continue its fight against the RSS and BJP’s ideology of hate.

“The government which is now ruling in India, the BJP and RSS, want to divide and spread hatred in the country. The Congress party will not let this happen,” he added.

The attack on RSS comes a day after Rahul in Hamburg targeted the Prime Minister, accusing him of ignoring the minorities and pushing the country back with bad decisions like demonetisation and GST.