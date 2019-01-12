Rahul Gandhi in Dubai: ‘Want united Bharat, not BJP-mukt Bharat’

By: | Published: January 12, 2019 5:24 PM

Congress president Rahul Gandhi while speaking to Indian diaspora on Friday observed that India witnessed intolerance in last five years, and the country is being divided for political gains.

rahul gandhi in dubai, rahul gandhi, rahul gandhi congress, congress president rahul gandhi, rahul gandhi speech dubaiCongress president Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: Twitter/INC)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi while speaking to Indian diaspora on Friday observed that India witnessed intolerance in last five years, and the country is being divided for political gains. He added that his party does not want the nation bereaved of BJP, but a united nation.

While addressing the diaspora at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, he took a jibe at “Congress-mukt Bharat” slogan, saying “Some people said they want Congress-mukt Bharat. We do not want BJP-mukt Bharat. We want a Bharat which is united.”

Speaking about employment in India, he said that country is facing a “crisis of unemployment” and that “farmers are in deep trouble”. The Congress president identified intolerance as the third problem.

Rahul Gandhi further said he met UAE Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. During the meeting, the later told him that UAE is celebrating this year as Year of Tolerance.

“The last five years, not as a Congressperson but as an Indian, have been sad years for me. Today I was told by His Highness (Al Maktoum) that it is the Year of Tolerance…. Tolerance is listening to the people, tolerance is embracing people, embracing ideas that are different from yours — (embracing) people of different religion, people of different communities. Can you have tolerance without humility?” Indian express quoted the Congress chief as saying.

Also: Watch: Delhi covered in a blanket of thick fog, 11 trains delayed 

The party president said he was upset as India is “being divided”. Rahul Gandhi observed that the country was being divided due to political reasons. “Different religions are being divided…the rich and the poor are being divided. India can never be strong if it is divided…,” the paper added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Rahul Gandhi in Dubai: ‘Want united Bharat, not BJP-mukt Bharat’
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition