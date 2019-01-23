Rahul Gandhi in Amethi: Congress president embarks on two-day visit to parliamentary constituency

By: | Published: January 23, 2019 12:19 PM

During his stay, Gandhi is scheduled to meet representatives of gram panchayats at Fursatganj. He will also take part in the swearing-in of newly elected bar members in Gauriganj, his representative Chandrakant Dubey had said.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi is on a two-day tour of his parliamentary constituency Amethi starting Wednesday. Gandhi said he would meet and discuss issues with people in his home constituency.

“I am coming to Amethi. Will be with my people and discuss issues with them. Will keep sharing the details of my story of happiness with you by way of pictures,” Gandhi said in a Facebook post.

Gandhi will address a ‘nukkad sabha’ at Haliyapur and stay the night at Bhueymau guest house, where he will meet party workers on the second day of his visit before leaving for Delhi, Dubey had said.

Gandhi was scheduled to visit Amethi on January 4 but it was cancelled in view of the Winter session of Parliament. His visit would have clashed with Union Minister Smriti Irani’s Amethi trip, which was also scheduled for the same day and was being seen as the first major political face-off ahead of the general elections.

The Congress chief will also tour states like Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in the coming days.

