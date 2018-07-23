Rahul Gandhi hug and wink: RJD expels leader who termed Congress chief’s act ‘childish’ behaviour

Rahul Gandhi winks in Parliament on Friday. (ANI)

Days after Congress president Rahul Gandhi hugged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also winked minutes later during the debate on the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha in Parliament, the Rashtriya Janata Dal today expelled Shankar Charan Tripathi from the party for criticising the former. During an interview to a newspaper, Tripathi had slammed the Congress president for hugging the PM and later winking in Lok Sabha during the no-confidence motion on Friday, that was moved by Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the ruling party in Andhra Pradesh.

Tripathi had said that since Rahul Gandhi had been a member of the Parliament since last 15 years, it was not expected of him to wink in the Parliament. He added the Congress president should not have winked in the Parliament where so many cameras are installed and also with so many people present there. He added that Rahul Gandhi’s act of wink was like that of Priya Prakash Varrier, whose wink in the Malayalam film Oru Adaar Love shot her to stardom.

He also said that the Congress president’s act was childish and was not expected from someone who considers himself a prime minister candidate in 2019. On Friday, the Congress president, after completing his speech, went and hugged PM Modi. Minutes later, he was seen winking in the Lower House of the Parliament. While speaking before his much talked about hug and wink, Rahul Gandhi spoke on a number of issues, including the feeling of “insecurity” among Adivasis, minorities and Dalits and also wondered why the PM did not say anything on these issues.

“Wherever you see, Dalit, Adivasis, minorities are being thrashed, killed, but Prime Minister can’t speak a word. Are these minorities, Adivasis, women not a part of India?”

Hitting out at the government, the Congress president said the talks of changing the constitution was also an attack on Dr BR Ambedkar as well as India, “When your minister talks of changing the constitution then its an attack on Ambedkar ji and an attack on India,” he added.