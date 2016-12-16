Rahul Gandhi holds ‘padyatra’ in Margao ahead of Goa assembly poll

Congress Vice President has conducted a ‘Padyatra’ from the Holy Spirit Church to Fatorda stadium earlier today. (Source: ANI)

Congress Vice President conducted a ‘Padyatra’ from the Holy Spirit Church to Fatorda stadium earlier today. The main aim for the event was to strengthen Congress presence in Goa as the city prepares for the assembly polls that is likely to happen in early 2017. As per PTI, the padyatra that began in North Goas Pernem Taluka on November 29, has covered 266 km and 34 constituencies, and Gandhi’s public rally today concluded it.

Luizinho Faleiro, Chief of the Goa Pradesh Congress committee had asked Gandhi to visit Goa and coclude it suitably. The Congress has revealed that it will field candidates for all the 40 Assembly seats in the state for the upcoming by-poll elections.

Earlier today, Congress leader had gone to meet the Prime Minister to urge him to waive farmers’ loans at the earliest. Gandhi along with some Congress senior leaders informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the cut in the import duty on wheat has worsened the situation for farmers. Later speaking to media about his meeting with the PM, Gandhi said PM has agreed that the farmers are facing inconvenience. On the loan waiver front, he just listened but did not say anything.

The NDA and Congress parties are the two major contenders in the state besides regional parties such as MGP and GVP. The Aam Aadmi party (AAP) had too announced its contendership in the upcoming Goa assembly elections on all 40 seats. This has surely made elections here more interesting and tough for all the concerned.