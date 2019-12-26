Rahul Gandhi hits out at PM Narendra Modi, says ‘RSS’s Prime Minister lies to Bharat Mata’

By: |
New Delhi | Published: December 26, 2019 11:55:41 AM

Taking to Twitter, he also attached a video clip with Modi accusing the Congress, its allies and "urban Naxals" of spreading the rumour that Muslims will be sent to detention centres.

Narendra Modi, rahul gandhi, modi detention centre remark, RSS, pm modi, detention centre, assam detention centre“RSS’s Prime Minister lies to Bharat Mata,” Gandhi said in the tweet in Hindi with the hashtag ‘Jhoot Jhoot Jhoot (lies, lies, lies)’. (Reuters)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks that there were no detention centres in the country, alleging that “RSS’s Prime Minister lies to Bharat Mata”. Taking to Twitter, he also attached a video clip with Modi accusing the Congress, its allies and “urban Naxals” of spreading the rumour that Muslims will be sent to detention centres. 

The clip also shows a purported detention centre being constructed in Assam. “RSS’s Prime Minister lies to Bharat Mata,” Gandhi said in the tweet in Hindi with the hashtag ‘Jhoot Jhoot Jhoot (lies, lies, lies)’.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Rahul Gandhi hits out at PM Narendra Modi, says ‘RSS’s Prime Minister lies to Bharat Mata’
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray hints at complete farm loan waiver
2RSS regards 130 crore population of India as Hindu society: Mohan Bhagwat
3West Bengal minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury claims denied visa by Bangladesh