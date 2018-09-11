​​​
Rahul Gandhi hits out at Narendra Modi government! Congress President says hatred being spread in country under PM’s rule

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Monday alleged that hatred was being spread and the country being divided under the rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also said that a united opposition will defeat the BJP in the next Lok Sabha elections.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Monday alleged that hatred was being spread and the country being divided under the rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also said that a united opposition will defeat the BJP in the next Lok Sabha elections. Addressing a protest rally at Ramlila grounds here organised by the Congress and joined by other opposition parties over fuel price hike, Gandhi also questioned the silence of PM Modi on fuel prices and the Rafale fighter jet deal.

Taking a dig at Modi, he said the PM often says that what has happened in the last four years of his rule has not happened in 70 years is actually true. “Hatred is being spread, one Indian is fighting the other, the country is being divided,” he said.

