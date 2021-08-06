Rahul Gandhi hits out at Centre over farm laws; joins ‘Kisan Sansad’ organised by protesting farmers at Jantar Mantar

Rahul Gandhi also attacked the Centre of the Pegasus snooping.

Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi along with other opposition members today went to Jantar Mantar and participated in ‘Kisan sansad’ being held there by the agitating farmers. They expressed solidarity with protesting farmers and said that the three black agri laws will have to be withdrawn. However, the leaders refrained from speaking from the dais or sharing it with the leaders present there.

Speaking to the reporters, Gandhi said that the opposition parties support farmers’ demand of repealing the farm laws. Sharing his visit pics on Twitter, Gandhi again reiterated his ‘ham do, hamare do’ jibe directed at the Modi government. “Stove of soil, soil from a pond, the pond belongs to ‘two of us’. Ox belongs to ‘two of us’, Plough belongs to ‘two of us’, Farmers’ hand on the head of the plough, but Crop belongs to ‘two of us’. Well belongs to ‘two of us’, water belongs to ‘two of us’, farm and barn belong to ‘two of us’, PM belongs to ‘two of us’, then what about the farmer? We are for the farmers,” said Rahul in a Hindi tweet.

Rahul Gandhi also attacked the Centre of the Pegasus snooping. He said that the opposition wants to discuss the Pegasus issue but the government is not allowing it to happen. He said that Narendra Modi has got into every telephone.

The three farm laws were passed by Parliament in September last year amid din in the house. Soon after its enactment, farmers from states like Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh started an agitation demanding that the laws be repealed and a legal guarantee be given for the MSP.

The three laws were later put on hold by the Supreme Court. The government has refused to repeal the law saying that they are open for modification. The laws are the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.