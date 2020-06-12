  • MORE MARKET STATS

Rahul Gandhi has parallel information system in place on China: BJP’s dig at former Congress president

By:
Updated: Jun 12, 2020 5:33 PM

Rahul Gandhi has questioned the government over a standoff between India and China at the border in eastern Ladakh amid troops build-up on both sides.

BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad slams Rahul Gandhi for his comments on Ladakh standoff.

The BJP on Friday shared an old tweet of Rahul Gandhi on his meeting with the then Chinese envoy to take a swipe at the Congress leader over his call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to share in public details of the ongoing border row with China.

“Rahul Gandhi is asking the Prime Minister to share in public facts about sensitive China border issues. I think Mr. Gandhi has a parallel information system in place. Did he not meet the Chinese envoy during the Doklam crisis? Denied it initially but accepted it after public outcry,” BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

Prasad shared a July, 2017 tweet of Gandhi in which he said that he had met the Chinese envoy, the Bhutanese ambassador and Congress leaders from the Northeast as it was his job to be informed on critical issues.

The meeting had come during the Doklam row. The Congress had first denied that any such meeting had happened before acknowledging it as the BJP targeted the opposition party.

Gandhi has questioned the government over a standoff between India and China at the border in eastern Ladakh amid troops build-up on both sides. The present situation is turning out to be the biggest military standoff after the 2017 Doklam episode. India has said that the border dispute would be resolved through talks.

