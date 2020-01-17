Rahul Gandhi has no knowledge about amended citizenship law, says BJP working president JP Nadda

Published: January 17, 2020 5:00:58 PM

Accusing Gandhi of misleading the country, Nadda said at an event here that the amended law is for minorities who faced religious persecution in neighbouring countries for years and had taken shelter in India.

Rahul Gandhi, citizenship law, BJP working president, bjp, J P Nadda, Citizenship Act, Modi governmentNadda also alleged that the opposition parties were left with no issues against the Modi government which, he said, solved problems that had been pending for over 70 years in six months. (IE photo)

BJP working president J P Nadda on Friday took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying he has no knowledge and understanding of the amended Citizenship Act and dared him to speak 10 sentences on the law.

He said that those opposing the amended citizenship law were essentially “weakening” the country. Nadda also alleged that the opposition parties were left with no issues against the Modi government which, he said, solved problems that had been pending for over 70 years in six months.

