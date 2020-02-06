Rahul Gandhi has lost mental balance, should get admitted to an asylum: BJP’s GVL Narsimha Rao

BJP spokesperson GVL Narsimha Rao (File Photo). Rao said Rahul Gandhi has lost his mental balance.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has reacted sharply to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s statement targetting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing an election rally in Delhi on Wednesday, Rahul had said that the Prime Minister would be unable to step out of his house six months from now as the youth, filled with anger over unemployment, would “beat him with sticks”.

Reacting to the Congress leader’s statement, BJP spokesperson GVL Narsimha Rao today said that Rahul had lost his mental balance and should get admitted to a mental asylum along with Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

“Rahul Gandhi has lost his mental balance. He has been habitual of passing such baseless and defamatory remarks against the Prime Minister. He did so ahead of the Lok Sabha and voters greeted him with sticks. Now, he is again doing the same. People have now started calling Rahul Gandhi mad. It is time he gets himself admitted to a mental asylum along with Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. They should get themselves treated before they take up public life again as their absurd remarks are dangerous to the nation,” Rao said.

On Thursday, addressing an election rally in the capital, Rahul said, “The PM who is currently busy delivering speeches, won’t be able to step out of his home six months from now. The youth of India will beat him up with sticks and make him understand that this country will not be able to make progress until jobs are provided to them.”

The remarks from the BJP and Congress leaders marks a new low in the discourse that has dominated the campaign for the upcoming Delhi Assembly election. The past few weeks have seen an escalation from all parties, especially the BJP, against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The Election Commission has imposed penalties on two BJP leaders — Union minister Anurag Thakur and MP Pravesh Verma — over their controversial remarks around the anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh during the campaign. While Thakur was handed a 72-hour ban, Verma was barred from campaigning for 48 hours. On Thursday, Verma was again barred from campaigning for 24 hours for calling CM Kejriwal “a terrorist”.

The campaigning for the Delhi elections ends at 6 PM today. The voting is scheduled for February 8 while counting of votes will take place on February 11.